4 Sri Lankans injured in Israel trying to video Iranian attack in Dimona

4 Sri Lankans injured in Israel trying to video Iranian attack in Dimona

March 22, 2026   10:48 am

Four Sri Lankan nationals have been hospitalised after sustaining injuries while attempting to videograph the Iranian attack in Dimona, Israel, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel confirmed.

At the time of the attack, the injured individuals have been staying in a public area without seeking shelter in a designated safe location and were videographing the incident, which appears to have circulated on social media.

All four Sri Lankan nationals had sustained injuries caused by shattered glass from nearby buildings, with shards striking their heads and other parts of their bodies, according to the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara.  

He said such conduct constitutes a breach of the safety instructions issued by the Israeli security authorities.

The Ambassador further emphasized that, upon hearing the sirens, which are issued three minutes prior to a missile attack, individuals should immediately proceed to a secure location and take appropriate shelter.

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