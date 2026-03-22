CAA launches special inspections ahead of Sinhala and Hindu New Year

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has initiated a special series of inspections and investigations from March 20, ahead of the upcoming Sinhala and Hindu New Year celebrations.

The move aims to prevent unfair treatment of consumers in the marketplace. The authority noted that some traders may exploit the current geopolitical and economic instability in the Middle East to create artificial shortages of essential items such as food, gas, and fuel, or to unreasonably inflate prices.

Accordingly, to curb such practices and avoid market disruptions during the festive season, all CAA investigation officers will be deployed continuously, including weekends and public holidays.

Under this special operation, warehouses and wholesale outlets will be regularly inspected, and legal action will be taken against traders found hoarding goods.

The authority emphasized that strict attention will also be given to violations such as exceeding maximum retail prices, selling goods above marked prices, failing to display prices, selling expired items, offering substandard goods, and not issuing bills.

Additionally, gas distributors and fuel stations will be closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers.

All officers have been instructed to enforce the law rigorously against any trader violating regulations during the festive period.

Consumers are encouraged to report any unfair practices or market irregularities to the CAA through its hotline at 1977 during office hours.