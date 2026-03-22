153 individuals identified for illegal QR code downloads  Minister Nalinda

153 individuals identified for illegal QR code downloads  Minister Nalinda

March 22, 2026   12:10 pm

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that nearly 6 million registrations have been recorded so far for the QR code system introduced to limit fuel consumption.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held today (22) at the Department of Government Information.

According to the Minister, approximately 2 million of these registrations are new. He further noted that all issues related to complaints about difficulties in registering for the QR code system have now been resolved.

Given the current situation, the Minister urged the public to limit fuel consumption as much as possible.

Meanwhile, 153 phone numbers have been identified for illegally downloading QR codes, he said.

Officials, including the Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have been instructed to take legal action against those involved.

In addition, several incidents of illegal fuel hoarding have been reported across the island, and the Minister emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against such offenders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trump says US considering 'winding down' war; Iran fired missiles at UK-US base on Diego Garcia (English)

Trump says US considering 'winding down' war; Iran fired missiles at UK-US base on Diego Garcia (English)

Power outages imminent if this trajectory continues, warns Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Power outages imminent if this trajectory continues, warns Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with 'Eid al-Fitr' festival (English)

Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with 'Eid al-Fitr' festival (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)