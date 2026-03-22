153 individuals identified for illegal QR code downloads  Minister Nalinda

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that nearly 6 million registrations have been recorded so far for the QR code system introduced to limit fuel consumption.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held today (22) at the Department of Government Information.

According to the Minister, approximately 2 million of these registrations are new. He further noted that all issues related to complaints about difficulties in registering for the QR code system have now been resolved.

Given the current situation, the Minister urged the public to limit fuel consumption as much as possible.

Meanwhile, 153 phone numbers have been identified for illegally downloading QR codes, he said.

Officials, including the Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have been instructed to take legal action against those involved.

In addition, several incidents of illegal fuel hoarding have been reported across the island, and the Minister emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against such offenders.