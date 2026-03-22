Man arrested for illegally hoarding nearly 2,200L of diesel in Ambalantota

Man arrested for illegally hoarding nearly 2,200L of diesel in Ambalantota

March 22, 2026   12:40 pm

A suspect has been arrested by the Hungama Police for illegally hoarding approximately 2,200 litres of diesel at a residence in the Mamadala area of Ambalantota.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out following a tip-off received by the Hungama Police.

The suspect, along with the seized stock of diesel, has been handed over to the Ambalantota Police Station for further legal proceedings.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today (22).

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