Diesel to be used for nighttime power generation amid fuel supply concerns

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has stated that the final decision regarding a possible electricity tariff increase will be announced on April 01, 2026.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (22) on the recent fuel price hike, the Minister emphasized that the government does not intend to increase electricity tariffs, taking into account current global market conditions.

However, he noted that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had proposed a 13% increase in electricity tariffs based on conditions observed in December and January. He added that the final decision will be announced on April 01 by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna, also addressing the briefing, warned of an impending fuel-related challenge affecting power generation.

He stated, ‘‘If a crude oil shipment does not arrive on March 24 or 25, refining operations can only continue until around March 25. As a result, stocks of fuel oil and naphtha, both used for electricity generation are expected to run out, posing a serious issue.’‘

‘‘Although a fuel oil shipment is expected on April 12 or 13, no naphtha shipment is scheduled. Therefore, diesel will have to be used as an alternative, particularly for nighttime power generation.’‘

Rajakaruna also urged the public to support conservation efforts by minimizing electricity usage, including switching off unnecessary lights and reducing street lighting where possible.

He stressed that public cooperation and sacrifice will be essential to managing the situation moving forward.