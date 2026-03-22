Sri Lanka’s former Justice Minister Ali Sabry has lauded the government’s decision to maintain neutrality by declining a US request to allow aircraft to land at Sri Lankan airports in early March.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Sabry expressed strong support for the move, stating, “I’m proud that the President had the courage and foresight to do what is the right thing to do.”

Sabry emphasized that the decision was a testament to Sri Lanka’s “ferociously independent” foreign policy.

He argued that as a small nation, Sri Lanka cannot afford to be dragged into the conflicts of global superpowers.

“We shouldn’t get involved in any of the conflicts. Small countries cannot take sides… these are not choices which we have made. Why should we get dragged into it?”

The former minister also shed light on the domestic hardships currently facing Sri Lankans, linking global instability to local shortages.

He highlighted the challenges small nations face during conflicts, noting that Sri Lankans are currently experiencing LPG gas shortages and fuel rationing of 15 litres per week.

Addressing the security of the Indian Ocean, Sabry called for a “Zone of Peace,” free from external military friction.

He advocated for deeper collaboration between littoral states, specifically noting that India must play a major role in ensuring regional stability and a “blue economy” that benefits all neighbors.

Despite the current geopolitical tensions, Sabry remains optimistic about the country’s economic potential.

He advocated for opening Sri Lankan skies to more international carriers, suggesting that the country should not rely solely on its national airline to reach its tourism potential.

By attracting major Middle Eastern and global carriers, Sabry believes Sri Lanka can transform into a vital regional aviation and navigation hub.