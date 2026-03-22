Vehicle parking fee collection in Colombo to resume tomorrow  CMC

Vehicle parking fee collection in Colombo to resume tomorrow  CMC

March 22, 2026   01:55 pm

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has decided to resume the collection of vehicle parking fees across its jurisdiction starting tomorrow (23).

According to the Municipal Commissioner, the decision was reached during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance. 

Consequently, parking management and fee collection operations will return to their regular schedule from 6:00 a.m.

The collection of parking fees had been temporarily suspended since March 18 due to severe traffic congestion and long vehicle queues observed near fuel stations across the city.

However, the CMC noted that with the implementation of the National Fuel Pass (QR code based system) and the distribution of fuel based on vehicle registration numbers, the length of fuel queues has significantly decreased. 

Accordingly, as the traffic situation has stabilized, the council has determined that it is appropriate to reintroduce the standard parking fee system.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trump says US considering 'winding down' war; Iran fired missiles at UK-US base on Diego Garcia (English)

Trump says US considering 'winding down' war; Iran fired missiles at UK-US base on Diego Garcia (English)

Power outages imminent if this trajectory continues, warns Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Power outages imminent if this trajectory continues, warns Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with 'Eid al-Fitr' festival (English)

Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with 'Eid al-Fitr' festival (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)