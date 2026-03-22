Private bus operators warn of strike over delay in fare revision

Private bus operators warn of strike over delay in fare revision

March 22, 2026   01:56 pm

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) has announced that it will launch a nationwide strike commencing at 6:00 p.m. today (22) if the scheduled bus fare revision is not officially announced by 5:00 p.m.

The association alleges that, despite visiting the National Transport Commission (NTC) to request an urgent discussion on fare adjustments, it has not received an adequate response from the authorities.

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