No decision taken to restrict school days due to fuel situation  Minister

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government has not yet taken any decision to restrict school operations in view of current fuel consumption concerns in the country.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference held today (22) regarding the recent increase in fuel prices.

He further clarified that the current school term is scheduled to conclude on April 10. Until then, it has been decided that schools will remain closed only on Wednesdays.

Minister Jayatissa added that the uncertainty surrounding the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) and G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examinations in recent times has been burdensome for both teachers and students.

Consequently, the government intends to conduct school sessions four days a week to ensure continuity in the education process.