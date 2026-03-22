Container haulage charges to increase by 20%

Import and export container transportation charges will be increased by 20% from midnight today (22) due to the recent fuel price hike, according to the Container Transport Owners’ Association.

The Association’s Chairman, Sanath Manjula, stated that this step has been taken to ensure the continued operation of the import and export sector amid the current situation.

He further noted that the decision was reached collectively by the executive committee representing all associations operating at the Port of Colombo, and that all relevant stakeholders are being informed of the price revision.

Speaking further, Manjula stated, “It is not possible to continue import and export container transport services without this price increase, as a severe crisis has already emerged due to delays in clearing imported goods. We request the government to take immediate action to expedite the clearance process. At present, prolonged waiting in queues results in additional costs as well as significant fuel wastage.”

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Freight and Logistics Association stated that container haulage charges are likely to rise further in response to increased fuel costs.

The Association’s General Secretary, Inam Caffoor, noted that when detention charges are taken into account, overall container haulage costs could increase by approximately 350% to 400%.

He pointed out that the container clearance process currently takes between four to five days, during which detention fees of Rs. 15,000 per day are incurred.

Caffoor warned that the situation could deteriorate further in light of the fuel price increase, making a rise in container detention charges unavoidable.

Elaborating further, he stated that a container truck typically charges around Rs. 25,000 for deliveries within the Colombo area. However, with detention fees amounting to Rs. 15,000 per day, a five-day clearance period results in an additional Rs. 75,000 in costs, significantly increasing overall expenses.

He added that diesel prices have risen by approximately 30%, and when combined with delays in clearance, the total cost increase could reach nearly 400%.

Caffoor emphasized that when a task that should ordinarily be completed within a single day extends to five days, it results in substantial losses for vehicle operators.

He further stressed the need to expedite the clearance process, particularly as the country approaches a holiday period, in order to ensure the timely distribution of goods to the public.