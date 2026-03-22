Iran threatens to destroy energy sites across Middle East if Trump sticks to 48-hour Hormuz ultimatum

Iran has warned global oil prices will stay high for the long term if its key energy infrastructure is attacked.

It has threatened to “destroy” energy and oil sites across the Middle East “immediately” if its power plants are attacked.

Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on social media, saying:

“Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner, and the price of oil will remain high for a long time.”

It follows Donald Trump’s ultimatum last night that if Iran does not “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the US “will hit and obliterate their power plants”.

Global oil prices have risen sharply after Iran effectively cut off all maritime traffic from passing though the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies