LIOC also hikes prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super Diesel

Lanka IOC PLC (LIOC) has announced an increase in the prices of several fuel categories, effective from today (22).

According to the company, the price of Lanka Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 79, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 382 per litre. Concurrently, the price of Lanka Super Diesel has been raised to Rs. 572 per litre.

In the petrol category, Octane 95 Petrol is now priced at Rs. 487 per litre, while Octane 92 Petrol has been increased to Rs. 398 per litre.

In addition, Lanka IOC has revised the prices of its premium fuel products as follows:

• XtraGreen Diesel: Rs. 588 per litre

• XtraMile Diesel: Rs. 551 per litre

• XtraPremium Petrol: Rs. 465 per litre

The new revised Lanka IOC fuel prices are as follows:

• Auto Diesel – Rs. 382 (increased by Rs. 79)

• Super Diesel – Rs. 572 (increased by Rs. 129)

• Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 398 (increased by Rs. 81)

• Kerosene – Rs. 255 (increased by Rs. 60)

• Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 487 (increased by Rs. 32)