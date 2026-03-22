Fuel price hike severely impacts agricultural sector, warns farmers

Farmers’ associations have stated that the recent increase in fuel prices has had a severe impact on the agricultural sector.

According to vegetable traders in Keppetipola, the cost of transporting vegetable stocks has risen significantly.

They have warned that these escalating costs could potentially lead to a complete breakdown of the up-country vegetable trade in the near future.

At the same time, rice producers have indicated that an upward revision of rice prices is inevitable.

They emphasize that the increase in fuel prices has imposed a substantial burden on both production and distribution processes.

Consequently, producers suggest that the price of a kilogram of rice may need to be increased by more than Rs. 10.