Showers expected in certain parts of the island

Showers expected in certain parts of the island

March 23, 2026   06:32 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm, today (23), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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