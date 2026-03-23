Americans urged to exercise increased caution worldwide

Americans urged to exercise increased caution worldwide

March 23, 2026   06:37 am

The US State Department has issued an updated caution to Americans across the world due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Writing on X, the department calls on Americans “worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution”.

“Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted,” it says.

“Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.”

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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