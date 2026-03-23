Bus fare revision proposal to be presented to Cabinet today

Bus fare revision proposal to be presented to Cabinet today

March 23, 2026   06:50 am

The proposal to increase bus fares is scheduled to be presented to the Cabinet today (23).

The National Transport Commission (NTC) stated that the recent fuel price hike, particularly the increase in Lanka auto diesel prices, has significantly impacted the bus fare revision formula. 

According to the NTC, this has resulted in an increase exceeding 10% compared to the current bus fares.

Director General of the NTC, Dr. Nilan Miranda, noted that a Cabinet paper has been submitted seeking approval to implement the revised bus fare structure.

Accordingly, the proposal is expected to be presented to the Cabinet today for approval.

However, several bus associations had earlier stated that the fare revision should have been implemented yesterday (22). 

Representatives of these associations had also visited the NTC requesting a discussion on the matter but claimed that they did not receive a satisfactory response.

As the fare revision was not implemented yesterday, bus unions have warned that they may withdraw from operations today.

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne also stated that it would not be feasible to continue bus operations until the fare increase is approved.

Meanwhile, the NTC reiterated that the revised bus fares, expected to exceed a 10% increase will be submitted to the Cabinet today for approval.

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