Increased heat exposure can raise concerns over child dehydration - Health Officials

Health officials have urged parents to pay special attention to protecting children from dehydration amid the prevailing extreme heat conditions.

Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo stated that children should be given plenty of water and natural fluids as much as possible.

He further emphasized that if a child shows symptoms such as drowsiness, loss of appetite, or body aches, they should be encouraged to increase their intake of water and fluids.

Dr. Perera also noted that due to the hot weather, there is a higher risk of skin conditions such as rashes and infections. Therefore, he advised that children should be bathed at least twice a day.

He added that children participating in sports events, including school athletic meets, are at increased risk of dehydration and even heatstroke if they do not consume sufficient fluids.

He warned that such conditions could potentially lead to serious complications, including death, and urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

Further elaborating, Dr. Perera said:

‘‘If children are exposed to the sun, especially during school sports activities, these conditions can occur. Therefore, it is important to ensure they drink plenty of water and consume natural fluids. If symptoms like drowsiness, loss of appetite, or body pain appear, they should be given more fluids.

Skin conditions such as rashes are also likely to increase during this period, so children should be bathed at least twice a day. Allowing them to stay in water for about 20 minutes is beneficial and can help prevent such skin issues.

Children who take part in running events or school sports without proper hydration may develop dehydration or even heatstroke. Heatstroke can affect vital organs such as the heart and brain, leading to symptoms like seizures and fainting. In severe cases, it can even result in death.’’