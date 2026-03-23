Several private bus operators suspend services amid delay in fare revision

Severe queues were reported at major bus terminals this morning (23) after several private bus associations withdrew from operations pending a formal revision of bus fares.

This trade union action caused significant disruption to passengers, leaving many stranded and struggling to find alternative transportation during peak hours.

The situation follows the government’s decision to revise fuel prices, effective from midnight on March 21.

In response to the increase in the price of Lanka Auto Diesel, bus associations formally notified transport authorities that a fare adjustment was necessary to offset rising operational costs.

Although the associations had requested a revision by yesterday (22), they stated that the authorities’ failure to respond prompted their decision to suspend services today.

The National Transport Commission (NTC) confirmed that the recent fuel price increase has impacted the existing bus fare formula by more than 10 percent.

The Commission further stated that a Cabinet memorandum on the fare revision is scheduled to be submitted today, with official approval expected within the day.

Accordingly, a new bus fare structure is expected to be announced shortly after the Cabinet’s decision.

However, representatives of the bus unions reiterated that they will remain off the roads until the revised fares are officially declared.

They emphasized that the sharp rise in fuel prices, along with increasing vehicle maintenance costs, has made it financially unviable to operate under the previous fare structure.