Several private bus operators suspend services amid delay in fare revision

Several private bus operators suspend services amid delay in fare revision

March 23, 2026   08:48 am

Severe queues were reported at major bus terminals this morning (23) after several private bus associations withdrew from operations pending a formal revision of bus fares.

This trade union action caused significant disruption to passengers, leaving many stranded and struggling to find alternative transportation during peak hours.

The situation follows the government’s decision to revise fuel prices, effective from midnight on March 21.

In response to the increase in the price of Lanka Auto Diesel, bus associations formally notified transport authorities that a fare adjustment was necessary to offset rising operational costs. 

Although the associations had requested a revision by yesterday (22), they stated that the authorities’ failure to respond prompted their decision to suspend services today.

The National Transport Commission (NTC) confirmed that the recent fuel price increase has impacted the existing bus fare formula by more than 10 percent. 

The Commission further stated that a Cabinet memorandum on the fare revision is scheduled to be submitted today, with official approval expected within the day.

Accordingly, a new bus fare structure is expected to be announced shortly after the Cabinet’s decision.

However, representatives of the bus unions reiterated that they will remain off the roads until the revised fares are officially declared. 

They emphasized that the sharp rise in fuel prices, along with increasing vehicle maintenance costs, has made it financially unviable to operate under the previous fare structure.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Container haulage charges to rise by 20% following fuel price hike (English)

Container haulage charges to rise by 20% following fuel price hike (English)

Container haulage charges to rise by 20% following fuel price hike (English)

Crude oil shipments not reaching Sri Lanka due to Middle East conflict  Minister Nalinda (English)

Crude oil shipments not reaching Sri Lanka due to Middle East conflict  Minister Nalinda (English)

Middle East conflict pushes Sri Lanka to increase fuel prices thrice in March (English)

Middle East conflict pushes Sri Lanka to increase fuel prices thrice in March (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-22

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-22

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trump says US considering 'winding down' war; Iran fired missiles at UK-US base on Diego Garcia (English)

Trump says US considering 'winding down' war; Iran fired missiles at UK-US base on Diego Garcia (English)

Power outages imminent if this trajectory continues, warns Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Power outages imminent if this trajectory continues, warns Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with 'Eid al-Fitr' festival (English)

Muslims worldwide celebrate end of Ramadan with 'Eid al-Fitr' festival (English)