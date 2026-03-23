Vehicle parking fee collection in Colombo resumes today  CMC

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has resumed the collection of vehicle parking fees across its jurisdiction from today (23).

According to the Municipal Commissioner, parking management and fee collection operations returned to their regular schedule from 6:00 a.m.

The collection of parking fees had been temporarily suspended since March 18 due to severe traffic congestion and long vehicle queues observed near fuel stations across the city.

However, the CMC noted that, with the implementation of the National Fuel Pass (QR code-based system) and the distribution of fuel based on vehicle registration numbers, the length of fuel queues has significantly decreased.

Accordingly, as the traffic situation has stabilized, the council has determined that it is appropriate to reintroduce the standard parking fee system.