Rear Adm. Princely Liyanage completes 48-hour treadmill endurance, qualifies for three Guinness World Records

The Sri Lanka Navy proudly announces that Rear Admiral Princely Liyanage (Retd) has etched his name in the annals of global endurance by qualifying for three Guinness World Records on a manual treadmill.

His monumental journey commenced on 20 March 2026 and reached a triumphant milestone on the morning of 22 March, as he successfully completed 48 hours of continuous running, it said.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Defence, the Navy ensured that all essential facilities and support systems were in place to facilitate this remarkable feat.

During the challenge, Rear Admiral Liyanage first surpassed his own previous world record of 94.30 km by achieving an outstanding distance of 100.36 km within the initial 12-hour period. Maintaining his exceptional pace, he went on to secure his second Guinness World Record qualification by exceeding the existing 24-hour benchmark of 188.13 km, covering a total of 190.55 km within a single day, the Navy said.

Demonstrating unwavering determination and resilience, he culminated his effort at 10:00 a.m. on 22 March, completing 316.7 km over 48 hours, thereby officially qualifying for his third Guinness World Record.

In addition to these achievements, Rear Admiral Liyanage established three further records: completing the fastest 100 kilometers on a non-mechanical treadmill in 11 hours, 57 minutes, and 18 seconds; completing 100 miles in 20 hours, 07 minutes, and 42 seconds; and achieving the fastest 300 kilometers in 44 hours, 40 minutes, and 24 seconds. These records have also been proposed for future consideration by Guinness World Records, it added.

As a distinguished retired officer of the Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Liyanage’s accomplishment stands as a powerful testament to discipline, perseverance, and indomitable spirit.

His success reflects great credit upon the Sri Lanka Navy and the nation, while inspiring the youth of Sri Lanka and the global community to overcome challenges through steadfast commitment and determination, the Navy added.