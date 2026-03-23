Ex-Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and brother indicted over corruption case

Ex-Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and brother indicted over corruption case

March 23, 2026   11:01 am

Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and former Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Dhammika Ranatunga have been served indictments before the Colombo High Court today (23) on a corruption charge.

The court then ordered the defendants to be released on two surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each.

The case was then ordered to be called for a pre-trial conference on May 15, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The defendants are accused of causing a loss of nearly Rs. 800 million to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) by canceling 03 long-term tenders that were scheduled to be used to purchase fuel for the country for a period of six months in 2017-2018 and instead arranging for 27 spot tenders to be implemented at higher prices, and of aiding and abetting the same.

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