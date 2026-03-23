Ex-Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and brother indicted over corruption case

Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and former Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Dhammika Ranatunga have been served indictments before the Colombo High Court today (23) on a corruption charge.

The court then ordered the defendants to be released on two surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each.

The case was then ordered to be called for a pre-trial conference on May 15, Ada Derana reporter said.

The defendants are accused of causing a loss of nearly Rs. 800 million to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) by canceling 03 long-term tenders that were scheduled to be used to purchase fuel for the country for a period of six months in 2017-2018 and instead arranging for 27 spot tenders to be implemented at higher prices, and of aiding and abetting the same.