Iran expresses readiness to support Sri Lanka with essential supplies, including oil

At a press conference held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Colombo, Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh reiterated Iran’s commitment to its bilateral relationship with Sri Lanka and emphasized continued cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the media, Ambassador Delkhosh described Sri Lanka as a friendly nation and stated that Iran maintains an open and supportive stance toward its partners.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz remains accessible to vessels of friendly countries, including Sri Lanka, and affirmed that Iran is prepared to facilitate the needs of such nations.

The Ambassador further stated that Iran stands ready to supply essential goods, including oil, should Sri Lanka require them.

He emphasized Iran’s willingness to support Sri Lanka in times of need and highlighted the importance of maintaining strong and cooperative relations between the two countries.

“We do not want to see Sri Lanka in trouble, and the people of Sri Lanka are highly esteemed and respected in Iran,” Dr. Delkhosh said, underscoring the goodwill and mutual respect between the two nations.

The remarks reflect Iran’s expressed intention to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with Sri Lanka while assuring continued support and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador stated that Iran has established comprehensive infrastructure to support and safeguard foreign nationals residing in the country. He noted that, to date, there have been no reports of any issues affecting them, and emphasized that all necessary measures are in place to ensure their well-being.

He further added, “If they wish to return to their countries, we can facilitate their travel through neighboring countries, such as Turkey.”