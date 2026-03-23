Bus services disrupted in several areas; NTC proposes over 10% fare increase

Bus services disrupted in several areas; NTC proposes over 10% fare increase

March 23, 2026   12:27 pm

A shortage of bus services has been reported in several areas today (23), despite a limited number of buses being in operation, according to Director General of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Dr. Nilan Miranda.

He stated that bus operations on expressways have come to a complete halt, compelling passengers to use alternative routes via normal roads.

Dr. Miranda further noted that all Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses are operating as usual, while a decline in private bus services has been observed.

Meanwhile, the NTC is scheduled to submit a proposal for a bus fare revision to the Cabinet this evening (23). He added that the public will be notified once approval is granted.

The Commission has sought approval for a fare increase exceeding 10% and has prepared 350 revised fare categories, ranging from minimum to maximum fares.

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