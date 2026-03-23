The Supreme Court has ordered that a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition challenging the arrest and detention of the former Head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, be taken up for consideration on September 25, 2026.

The petition was filed by Shantha Jayathilaka, a retired officer of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Ada Derana reporter said.