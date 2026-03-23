US attack on IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka a violation of humanitarian law - Iranian Ambassador

At a special press conference held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Colombo, Iranian Ambassador Dr. Alireza Delkhosh made a series of serious allegations regarding recent developments involving Iran and the United States.

According to the Ambassador, tensions escalated following events on 28 February 2026, when Iran was reportedly engaged in negotiations with the United States.

He alleged that, during this period, the United States, in conjunction with Israel, carried out military actions against Iranian territory.

He further claimed that these actions included strikes on civilian infrastructure, specifically mentioning a girls’ school in Minab and the assassination of the leader of the Islamic Republic at his home.

Dr. Delkhosh alleged that the attacks targeted locations such as schools, hospitals, places of worship, and other public facilities, leading to the martyrdom of hundreds of civilians. He also expressed concern over what he described as inaction by the United Nations Security Council.

Citing provisions of international law, the Ambassador asserted that Iran exercised its “inherent right of self-defense” under Article 15.1 of the United Nations Charter.

He added that Iran conducted targeted actions against military installations linked to the United States and Israel, emphasizing that these were defensive measures.

Referring to an incident in March 2026, Dr. Delkhosh alleged that the IRIS Dena, an Iranian military vessel, was targeted near Sri Lankan waters while returning from the Milan 2026 naval exercise.

He stated that the incident resulted in the deaths of 104 unarmed sailors.

Notably, the Ambassador claimed that the US President characterized the targeting of this ship as a form of “entertainment and fun,” a remark he condemned as a violation of humanitarian law given that the ship was 1,100 nautical miles from any battlefield.

The Ambassador reiterated that Iran does not seek conflict but will respond decisively to any aggressors. He emphasized Iran’s position as a peace-loving nation while maintaining that it will defend its sovereignty.

Dr. Delkhosh also issued a direct warning to regional actors, urging them not to be complicit in the crimes of the United States and Israel.

He further stated that the Strait of Hormuz has been declared a war zone within Iranian territorial waters, clarifying that this does not imply the strait is closed, but rather that access is restricted for “ships of hostile countries.”