Private buses withdrawn from services, not on strike  Gemunu

Private buses withdrawn from services, not on strike  Gemunu

March 23, 2026   01:26 pm

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne, stated that the decision by private bus operators to withdraw from services today (23) is not a strike action.

He explained that operators were compelled to suspend services due to the recent fuel price increase, which has made it impossible to operate under the existing bus fare structure. However, he emphasized that this action should not be interpreted as a strike.

He further noted that the government had the opportunity to implement a revised bus fare from yesterday (22), but the failure to do so contributed to the current situation.

According to him, over 90% of private buses have refrained from operating today, while only a limited number remain in service. He also stressed that none of the bus owners had been pressured to withdraw services.

He further confirmed that school transport services, including ‘‘Sisu Sariya’’ buses, have not been disrupted and are operating as usual to transport students.

He pointed out that one of the key issues lies in the delay in obtaining Cabinet approval for fare revisions. He added that previous governments had taken prompt action to adjust fares in response to fuel price increases.

‘‘This is a business. No one can work without an income. We are unable to operate with losses, which is why we withdrew from services. Short-distance routes incur losses of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000, while long-distance routes suffer losses between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. We have consistently said that we cannot operate at a loss,’’ he said.

Wijeratne reiterated that bus operators never declared a strike, but instead withdrew from operations due to financial losses.

He also expressed confidence that a fare revision would be granted today, while highlighting that in the past the previous governments, the National Transport Commission, and the relevant authorities had discussions with them. But in the recent past, the National Transport Commission and the Ministry of Transport took decisions without any discussion.

‘‘We gave a signal that discussions are necessary. Without engaging with us, it will be difficult to move forward,’’ he added.

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