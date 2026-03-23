Dimuth Bhashitha Atapattu appointed as new DG of Data Protection Authority

Dimuth Bhashitha Atapattu, an officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS), has been appointed as the Director General of the Data Protection Authority (DPA).

The appointment of a Permanent Director General to DPA marks an important step in strengthening Sri Lanka’s personal data protection and enforcing the privacy framework outlined in the Personal Data Protection Act No. 9 of 2022, as amended by Act No. 22 of 2025, the Department of Government Information said in a statement.

Atapattu who will provide leadership to the Authority brings with him extensive experience both in the private and public sector, including in senior management roles.

“The Board looks forward to working with Mr Atapattu as he leads the DPA in safeguarding the privacy rights of individuals and supporting responsible data-driven innovation,” said the Chairman of the DPA Rajeeva Bandaranaike.

“It is a privilege to lead the Data Protection Authority at this important moment in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation.

I am committed to building an effective, independent regulator that upholds the rights of data subjects and supports a secure and trusted digital economy.” stated the Director General of the DPA Dimuth Atapattu.

Prior to this appointment, Atapattu served as the Director in charge of Commercialization and Partnerships of the Ministry of Digital Economy. He also serves as the Board Director of Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) and LK Domain Registry. His previous assignments include the Ministry of Defense, the Department of Motor Traffic, Department of Manpower and Employment.