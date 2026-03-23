Iran Defence Council issues Strait of Hormuz order for non-hostile countries

Iran Defence Council issues Strait of Hormuz order for non-hostile countries

March 23, 2026   02:52 pm

Iran’s high-level security body Defence Council has said in a statement that the ‘‘only way for non-hostile countries’‘ to pass through Strait of Hormuz is ‘‘coordination with Iran’‘.

The Council has also said in the statement published by Iranian outlets that ‘‘any attempt by the enemy to attack Iranian coasts or islands’‘ will lead to ‘‘all access routes’‘ in the Gulf [they have said Persian] and coastal areas getting ‘‘mined with various types of naval mines, including drifting mines deployable from the shore’‘.

In the case of such an attack, in ‘‘addition to the Strait of Hormuz, the whole (Persian) Gulf would in practice be blocked, with ‘‘responsibility belonging to the aggressor’‘, the statement adds.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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