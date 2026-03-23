UAE official blasts Arab and Muslim countries for failing to support Gulf states under attack

UAE official blasts Arab and Muslim countries for failing to support Gulf states under attack

March 23, 2026   04:06 pm

A top official from the United Arab Emirates has criticized “major” Arab and Islamic nations for failing to support Gulf Arab countries in “times of hardship.”

“Where are the Arab and Islamic working institutions, chief among them the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Corporation whilst our people and nations are facing this treacherous Iranian aggression?” Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, posted on X. “Where are the ‘major’ Arab and regional countries?”

He said that “in this absence and incapacity, it is unacceptable later to speak of the decline of the Arab and Islamic role or to criticize the American and Western presence.”

“The Arab Gulf states were a support and partner to all in times of prosperity … so where are you today in times of hardship?” he added.

Gargash earlier wrote that Iran’s attacks would “solidify our security partnerships with Washington,” adding that “this is the cost of Iran’s misguided calculations.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies

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