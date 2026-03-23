2 dead, 41 injured after plane and firetruck collide at LaGuardia Airport

The pilot and co-pilot were killed and dozens of people injured at New York’s La Guardia Airport late Sunday night when an arriving Air Canada Express plane and firetruck collided on a runway, officials said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said in a statement that the pilot and co-pilot were dead and 41 people were taken to hospitals — 39 from the aircraft and two PA Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting officers from the firetruck.

Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia told reporters Monday morning that initial indications were 32 people had been released but there were also serious injuries.

Garcia said Air Canada Flight 8646, operated by Jazz Aviation, had 70 people on board. It wasn’t clear whether that included crew members.

CBS News Investigative Unit senior producer Pat Milton citeD a source as saying it appearED the collision was an accident and there was no foul play or terrorism suspected.

LaGuardia was closed. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport until at least 2 p.m.

Jazz Aviation said in a statement that the truck was “responding to a separate incident” when the collision occurred.

CBS News senior transportation and national correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported that pilots of United Airlines Flight 2384 aborted its takeoff when an anti-ice warning light come on. They reported an odor in the cabin and requested assistance from firefighters. The pilots said flight attendants were feeling ill and declared an emergency when no gates were immediately available.

Van Cleave said the Air Canada plane, which was coming in from Montreal, had landed and was slowing down, going 24 mph, when it collided with the PA vehicle. He said the collision probably occurred as passengers were getting off at the back of the airliner.

The Air Canada plane suffered significant damage, Van Cleave said, adding that it was a CRJ 900 — a smaller plane.

Air traffic controllers apparently tried to stop the firefighting vehicle, recordings Van Cleave listened to revealed.

The big question, Van Cleave says, is what the communication breakdown was that allowed the vehicle to be on the runway as the plane was landing.

Significant delays and cancellations are expected as the morning goes on, Van Cleave pointed out.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was “launching a go team” to investigate the crash. Garcia said the first team members have arrived at the airport.

Source: CBS News

--Agencies