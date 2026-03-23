Badulla hospital staff save man after iron rod pierces through body

Badulla hospital staff save man after iron rod pierces through body

March 23, 2026   04:34 pm

The medical staff attached to the Badulla Hospital have succeeded in saving the life of an individual who suffered a horrific accident, in which an iron rod pierced through his abdomen and came out from his back.

The injured person is a 37-year-old man.

After he was taken to the Badulla Hospital, the medical staff—including Senior Medical Officer Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha of the Emergency Treatment Unit—cut off and removed a portion of the iron rod and then referred the injured man for surgery.

Later, while performing the operation, doctors removed the remaining pieces of iron from inside his body.

The accident occurred when the man climbed a drumstick tree to pluck drumsticks. A branch broke, causing him to fall onto a concrete wall, where he was impaled by an iron rod.

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