Sri Lanka and Australia hold talks to strengthen bilateral ties

Sri Lanka and Australia hold talks to strengthen bilateral ties

March 23, 2026   04:50 pm

A meeting between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, and the Australian High Commissioner, Matthew Duckworth, was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (23).

The discussion focused on the long-standing and strong bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Australia, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Particular attention was given to the educational and employment opportunities available to Sri Lankans in Australia, which were discussed in detail.

The Australian High Commissioner noted that there are close relations between Australia and Sri Lanka in both the field of education and the sport of cricket. Both parties also discussed their shared commitment to addressing human smuggling and drug trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

The High Commissioner further stated that Australia is prepared to extend support in areas such as education, agriculture, and sustainable development in Sri Lanka, it added.

He also noted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has had an impact on Australia as well. Deputy High Commissioner of Australia, Ruth Baird, and Second Secretary, Matthew Lord, also attended the meeting.

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