Oman working toward safe passage of vessels through Strait of Hormuz

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said today that Oman is “working intensively” toward the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz while highlighting the economic turmoil caused by the war.

“Whatever your view of Iran, this war is not of their making. This is already causing widespread economic problems and I fear they promise to get much worse if the war continues,” Albusaidi posted on X.

“Oman is working intensively to put in place safe passage arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

Source: CNN

- Agencies