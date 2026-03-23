Iran says there is no dialogue between Tehran and Washington

Iran has denied any dialogue with Washington, dismissing President Donald Trump’s claims as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time for military plans, several Iranian state-affiliated media outlets reported citing the foreign ministry.

There are “initiatives” from regional countries to “reduce tensions,” the foreign said, according to Mehr News. “Our response to all of them is clear: we are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington.”

- Agencies