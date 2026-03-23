Bus fares increased by 12.19%; Minimum fare at Rs. 30

The bus fares will be increased by 12.19 percent from midnight today (23), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has stated.

Following the price revision, the minimum bus fare will be increased from Rs. 27 to Rs. 30.

Meanwhile, the maximum fare which was Rs. 2,159 has risen by Rs. 263 to Rs. 2,422.

The proposal to increase bus fares was presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today (23).

Earlier, the National Transport Commission (NTC) stated that the recent fuel price hike, particularly the increase in Lanka auto diesel prices, significantly impacted the bus fare revision formula.

According to the NTC, this has resulted in an increase exceeding 10% compared to the current bus fares.

Director General of the NTC, Dr. Nilan Miranda, noted that a Cabinet paper was submitted seeking approval to implement the revised bus fare structure.

Meanwhile, several bus associations demanded that the fare revision be implemented from yesterday (22).

Representatives of associations also visited the NTC requesting a discussion on the matter but claimed that they did not receive a satisfactory response.

As the fare revision was not implemented yesterday, bus unions warned that they may withdraw from operations today.

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne also stated that it would not be feasible to continue bus operations until the fare increase is approved.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler fares were also increased in line with the recent revision in fuel prices announced by the government.

Accordingly, the fare for the first kilometre was increased from Rs. 100 to Rs.110 while three-wheeler operators will charge Rs. 90 for each additional kilometer, the Road Passenger Transport Authority of the Western Province stated.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced a revision of fuel prices, effective from midnight on Saturday (21).

Accordingly, the price of auto diesel was increased by Rs. 79 to Rs. 382 per litre, and the price of super diesel was increased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 443 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol 92 octane was also increased by Rs. 81 to Rs. 398 per litre. The price of kerosene was increased by Rs. 60 to Rs. 255 per litre, and petrol 95 octane was increased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 455 per litre, the CPC said.

The revised rates are as follows: