Private bus operators to resume normal operations tomorrow after bus fare hike  LPBOA

The Lankan Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) says it is satisfied with the new bus fares approved by the National Transport Commission (NTC).

Accordingly, regular bus services will operate as usual starting tomorrow (24), the Chairman of the union, Gemunu Wijerathna noted.

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to increase bus fares by 12.19%, effective from midnight today (23), Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated earlier.

Under the new fares, the minimum bus fare has been increased from Rs. 27 to Rs. 30, while the maximum fare has been increased from Rs. 2,159 to Rs. 2,422.

Meanwhile, the NTC has instructed all Sri Lanka Transport Board and private bus operators to charge only the approved fares and warned that legal action will be taken against those who overcharge passengers.

Passengers who are charged more than the approved fare can lodge complaints via the NTC hotline at 1955 or through WhatsApp at 0712595555.