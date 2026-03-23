Suspended Sri Lanka Customs officer arrested by Bribery Commission

Suspended Sri Lanka Customs officer arrested by Bribery Commission

March 23, 2026   07:24 pm

A suspended Sri Lanka Customs officer has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) following an inquiry.

The officer is accused of selling five containers of palm oil, which had been deemed unfit for human consumption. One of the containers was allegedly sold for Rs. 4 million at a private location.

Forged documents claiming the oil had been destroyed were also submitted, prompting corruption charges.

The arrested officer is a resident of Piliyandala.

Further investigations into the incident are underway. 

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