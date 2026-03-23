Sri Lankan delegation meets Indian Lok Sabha Speaker

A Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation led by Parliamentarian S. M. Marikkar called on Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House, underlining efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, Speaker Birla emphasized that India and Sri Lanka share a deep civilisational, cultural, and linguistic legacy spanning thousands of years, describing Sri Lanka as a close and valued neighbour.

Highlighting India’s rapid development, the Speaker noted that sustained focus on research, innovation, and infrastructure has driven the country’s growth despite global uncertainties. He reiterated India’s commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Birla also reaffirmed India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and stressed that enhanced cooperation in infrastructure and connectivity could open new avenues for mutual progress.

Both sides discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation through structured exchanges, sharing best practices, and reinforcing democratic institutions.

Birla informed the delegation about the formation of an India–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group to deepen legislative ties.

He also underscored the importance of parliamentary committees in ensuring accountability and effective governance.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Birla said the country remains ready to support friendly neighbouring nations.

The delegation later interacted with the Parliamentary Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs and is scheduled to meet the India–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group during its visit.

- Agencies