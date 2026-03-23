Strait of Hormuz will be open very soon and US and Iran would jointly control it: Trump

President Donald Trump told CNN Monday that the Strait of Hormuz will be “open very soon,” adding he’d like to see the vital shipping route under joint US and Iranian control.

Pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on when to expect the strait reopened, Trump said, “That’ll be open very soon,” if negotiations with Iran continue apace.

“It’ll be jointly controlled,” he added. “Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is.”

“And there’ll also be a very serious form of regime change,” Trump said, citing strikes in the early hours of the conflict that took out much of Iran’s senior leadership. “There’s automatically a regime change,” he said, before suggesting talks over the weekend showed promise to wind down the conflict.

“But we’re dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid,” Trump told Collins. “The people within know who they are, they’re very respected, and maybe one of them will be exactly what we’re looking for.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies