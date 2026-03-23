PM Harini chairs meeting to review proposal to establish National Nursing University

A discussion to review the current progress of the special committee appointed under the government’s policy proposals to establish a National Nursing University aimed at elevating the nursing profession in Sri Lanka to degree level was held at the Prime Minister’s Office today (23).

The review took place under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister inquired into the progress made by the committee in relation to the establishment of the Nursing University and paid attention to the issues and views presented by the committee members.

Emphasizing that establishing a university is a long-term and complex process, the Prime Minister pointed out the importance of advancing the project in line with higher education standards, without hasty decisions, while also taking into account the existing conflicts and challenges within the university system.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Professor K. L. Wasantha Kumara, representatives of the All Ceylon Nurses’ Association, and officials from the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.