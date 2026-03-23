Iran fired two missiles at UK-US Diego Garcia military base on Friday - UK defence secretary confirms

UK Defence Secretary John Healey addressing the House of Commons today confirmed Iran fired two missiles at the joint UK-US Diego Garcia military base, in the Indian Ocean, on Friday.

“In the early hours of Friday morning, two Iranian missiles were launched in the direction of Diego Garcia,” he noted.

“One fell short of its target, the other was brought down short of its target,” he said. “Neither got close to Diego Garcia.”

“The UK was not required to take action and normal operations continue,” Defence Secretary John Healey added.

The attack had been widely reported over the weekend, with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemning “reckless Iranian threats”.

Diego Garcia is a highly strategic, restricted US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean, located approximately 1,700 km south of Sri Lanka.

Source: BBC

- Agencies