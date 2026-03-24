Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

March 24, 2026   06:31 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm, today (24), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts. 

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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