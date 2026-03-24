Guidelines issued to conserve fuel and energy across state sector

The Commissioner General of Essential Services has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines on the prudent use of fuel and energy to all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial and District Secretaries, as well as heads of government and statutory institutions.

The set of guidelines which was issued yesterday (22) has been issued in light of possible disruptions to fuel imports due to the escalating conflict situation in the Middle East region.

Accordingly, the guidelines outline the following:

Officials have been advised to avoid using individual vehicles for commuting to work and instead utilize public transport or group transport options whenever possible. Institutions have also been instructed to prepare daily transport plans to minimize the number of vehicles used for field duties.

The guidelines further outline measures to conserve electricity and energy.

These include maximizing the use of natural lighting, reducing reliance on air conditioning by using electric fans, and limiting the use of elevators by encouraging stair use.

Additionally, local government authorities have been directed to switch off streetlights during unnecessary hours, while temporarily turning off street lighting in non-high-security areas as a precautionary measure.

The use of televisions in government institutions during daytime hours has also been discouraged.

Instructions have also been issued regarding institutional operations. Where technological facilities are available, heads of institutions are encouraged to allow staff to work remotely instead of requiring physical attendance.

Offices are advised to remain closed after official working hours and during weekends, except in essential situations.

All public officials have been urged to act responsibly and set an example to the public in the face of external pressures, while extending maximum support towards national energy conservation and security efforts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, during an event held in Colombo, has requested the public to use electricity sparingly between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

See full list of guidelines below:

Guidelines issued to conserve fuel and energy across state sector by Adaderana Online