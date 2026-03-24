Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Texas, shelter advisory issued

An explosion was reported Monday at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to local media.

A large fire broke out following the blast.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, according to reports.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to officials who spoke to local news outlets.

Police asked residents on the west side of the city to shelter in place.

The shelter order would remain in effect until emergency personnel gave the all clear, the city’s emergency management agency and mayor said.

The Texas state department of transportation directed drivers to avoid the area.

Local emergency officials said crews were en route to respond to the incident.

Further details about the cause or effects of the explosion were not immediately available.

The Valero refinery in Port Arthur is one of the largest in the U.S., capable of processing 360,000 barrels of oil a day.

(With agencies inputs)

Following reports of an explosion, a massive fire can be seen at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. pic.twitter.com/I3UYBTS41A — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: A shelter-in-place has been issued after a major explosion occurred at a refinery plant



📌#PortArthur | #Texas



At this time, numerous emergency crews are on the scene following a major explosion at a Valero refinery. Large flames are visible, with heavy smoke pic.twitter.com/qr1EXdlie5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 24, 2026