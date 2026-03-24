Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Texas, shelter advisory issued

Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Texas, shelter advisory issued

March 24, 2026   07:33 am

An explosion was reported Monday at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to local media.

A large fire broke out following the blast.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, according to reports.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to officials who spoke to local news outlets.

Police asked residents on the west side of the city to shelter in place.

The shelter order would remain in effect until emergency personnel gave the all clear, the city’s emergency management agency and mayor said.

The Texas state department of transportation directed drivers to avoid the area.

Local emergency officials said crews were en route to respond to the incident.

Further details about the cause or effects of the explosion were not immediately available.

The Valero refinery in Port Arthur is one of the largest in the U.S., capable of processing 360,000 barrels of oil a day.

(With agencies inputs)

 

 

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