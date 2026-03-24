Registration of Persons Dept. temporarily halts services over system failure

Due to a system failure, steps have been taken to temporarily suspend public services at the Department for Registration of Person (ID Office) today (24).

Issuing a statement, the Department stated that public services will not be available at the Department of Registration of Persons’ head office and all regional offices today.

Accordingly, the Department states that all public services, including the one-day service for issuing identity cards that was scheduled to be implemented today, will not be available.

The Department further stated that steps will be taken to promptly resolve the issue in the system and resume public service activities.