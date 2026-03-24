Global oil prices move back above $100 a barrel

The price of Brent crude has moved back above $100 a barrel, after plunging on Monday.

On Tuesday morning in Asia, the oil benchmark was up by 3.75% at $103.69 (£77.42), while Nymex Light Sweet was 3.42% higher at $91.55.

The price of Brent fell by more than 10% on Monday after US President Donald Trump delayed fresh strikes on Iran that were seen as an escalation of the conflict and said a peace deal could be reached soon.

But now investors are weighing that against Tehran’s denials that it had held talks with the US.

Source: BBC

--Agencies