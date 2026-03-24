ADB Chief highlights private sector investment as key to Sri Lankas growth

ADB Chief highlights private sector investment as key to Sri Lankas growth

March 24, 2026   09:56 am

The President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, has underscored the critical role of private sector investment in shaping the country’s next phase of economic growth, following a roundtable discussion with private sector leaders in Colombo.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ADB President stated that key bottlenecks and emerging investment opportunities in the country were discussed extensively during the meeting.

He noted that Sri Lanka is shifting its economic focus toward a growth model driven by productivity, exports, and increased private sector investment.

He further stated that the ADB is sharpening its focus on private sector development across the full investment cycle, including supporting regulatory reforms, preparing bankable projects, and deploying risk-sharing instruments to attract private capital. 

‘‘That is why our exchange was so critical. Together, we will turn investment into growth,’‘ he added.

 

 

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