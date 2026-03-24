Suspect known as Walpola Lala nabbed with Ice and sharp weapons

A 38-year-old suspect, identified as Sumithra Arachchige Lalantha Gunawardena, also known as “Walpola Lala,” has been arrested by the Mulleriyawa Police in connection with a series of housebreakings and possession of illicit goods.

The suspect was apprehended at Walpola Junction during a special operation conducted by a police patrol team.

At the time of his arrest, he was travelling on a motorcycle and was found in possession of more than 10 grams of the narcotic drug “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine), along with a weighing scale, which led to further investigations.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that the weighing scale had been stolen from a retail store in Malabe and was intended for resale, said Ada Derana reporter.

A subsequent search of his residence resulted in the recovery of several sharp weapons, including swords and machetes.

Police are currently conducting further investigations to determine whether these weapons had been used in the commission of violent crimes.

The suspect also admitted to involvement in multiple thefts, including the stealing of gas cylinders and water pumps, which were later sold to a resident on Kumbura Road in Hinatiyana. These items have since been recovered and taken into police custody.

In addition, he confessed to stealing iron goods from a hardware store on Avissawella Road and to robbing a sum of Rs. 30,000 on the Mulleriyawa–Avissawella Road.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspect to at least six separate criminal incidents.

Following the conclusion of initial inquiries, he was produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court No. 08 today (24) for further legal proceedings.