India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that he held a productive discussion with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on the implications of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that the talks, held over the phone, focused on the repercussions of the regional tensions.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” policy and the “Vision MAHASAGAR” initiative, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation and stability.