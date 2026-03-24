Sri Lankan gold prices drop sharply by Rs. 38,000 over past week

Sri Lankan gold prices drop sharply by Rs. 38,000 over past week

March 24, 2026   11:11 am

In line with global market trends, gold prices in the local market have decreased by Rs. 5,000 today, bringing the total decline to approximately Rs. 38,000 compared to the previous week.

As a result, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was valued at Rs. 408,000 on March 17, has fallen to Rs. 370,000 as of today (24).

Similarly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign, which stood at Rs. 375,300 on March 17, has decreased to Rs. 340,400 today.

Meanwhile, global gold prices have continued their downward trend compared to the previous day, with the price of gold recorded at USD 4,344 per ounce.

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